ANF recovers 698.8 kg drugs; arrests five

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operations conducted in different areas of the country recovered nearly 698.8 kg drugs including over 592 charras, over 97 kg opium and 4.2 kg Ice besides arresting five accused including a woman during last 24 hours.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Multan and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Ghazi Ghat Chungi and recovered 630 kg drugs including 571.2 kg charras, 55.2 kg opium and over 4.2 kg Ice from a truck. Two accused namely Faizullah and Abdullah residents of Pishin were rounded up.

He informed that ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation recovered 8.4 kg drugs including 6 kg heroin, 1.

2 kg charras and 1.2 kg opium from a Honda Civic car intercepted at Peshawar Ring Road.

ANF also arrested Rizwanullah and a female namely Samia Yasir residents of Peshawar.

In third operation, ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence recovered nearly 60 kg drugs including 19.2 kg charras and 40.8 kg opium.

The spokesman informed that ANF netted a ring leader of a gang namely Ghulam Mustafa from Babu Sabu area and recovered 7.2 kg charras from car. After preliminary investigation, ANF also recovered 12 kg charras and 40.8 kg opium from his residence, he added.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were in progress.