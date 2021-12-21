UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 69kg Hashish

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:02 PM

ANF recovers 69kg hashish

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sukkur in a combined operation with Sindh Rangers has recovered 69 kg hashish near Rohri bypass here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sukkur in a combined operation with Sindh Rangers has recovered 69 kg hashish near Rohri bypass here on Tuesday.

The accused had concealed narcotics inside the seats of his vehicle. The force recovered several packets of hashish.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Vehicle Sukkur Rohri

Recent Stories

Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking disqualif ..

Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking disqualification of Ishaq Dar's Senate ..

2 minutes ago
 Queen Baton Relay for C'wealth Games in Pakistan o ..

Queen Baton Relay for C'wealth Games in Pakistan on Dec 27: POA

2 minutes ago
 Over 5.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 KP Minister for constitution of pension fund at Go ..

KP Minister for constitution of pension fund at Gomal University

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Asghar appointed as Chief Collector, Cust ..

Muhammad Asghar appointed as Chief Collector, Customs

5 minutes ago
 Damascus Ready to Join Constitutional Committee Me ..

Damascus Ready to Join Constitutional Committee Meeting on Syria in 2022 - Offic ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.