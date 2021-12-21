ANF recovers 69kg hashish

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sukkur in a combined operation with Sindh Rangers has recovered 69 kg hashish near Rohri bypass here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sukkur in a combined operation with Sindh Rangers has recovered 69 kg hashish near Rohri bypass here on Tuesday.

The accused had concealed narcotics inside the seats of his vehicle. The force recovered several packets of hashish.

Further investigation in the case is underway.