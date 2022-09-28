ANF recovers 6kg heroin at BKIA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday recovered over six kilograms of heroin from a Malaysian-bound passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here.

An ANF spokesman informed that during routine inspection of passengers' luggage, over six kilograms of heroin was recovered from the trolley-bag of a passenger.

He said the accused belonged to Sahiwal district of Punjab who was trying to aboard an international flight for Malaysia.

The spokesman said the drug smuggler was taken into custody and a case under anti-narcotics act was registered against him.