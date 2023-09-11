Open Menu

ANF Recovers 70 Kg Drugs; Nets 11 Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2023 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover over 70 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that over 600 grams Ice drug concealed in two water coolers was recovered from a parcel reached at a private cargo office in Jhelum. The parcel was sent from Peshawar.

2.2 kg hashish was recovered from a local resident netted from Haq Bahu Hotel in Bhakkar.

The spokesman further informed that over 2.5 kg Ice drug was recovered from a passenger's trolley bag at Sialkot Airport.

The accused, a resident of Jhelum, was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-769.

Three suspects were rounded up from a passenger bus near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and drugs were recovered from their possession.

19 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Chiniot.

In a joint operation with Punjab Rangers, five accused were netted in Kasur while 7.1 kg heroin was recovered from their possession. A motorcycle was also impounded during the operation.

In an operation conducted in Peshawar, 18 ecstasy tablets were recovered from a parcel booked for Murree through a courier office.

200 grams hashish and 400 grams opium were recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Mastung arrested near Raja Bazar, Gilgit.

10 kg hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered in Bajor area while 10 kg hashish concealed near Sepina Morga border of Khyber area was also recovered.

In 10th operation, 24 kg hashish hidden near Mazani area in Gwadar was recovered.

The spokesman said that in 11th operation, 15 kg opium hidden near Gardi forest in Chagai area was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.

