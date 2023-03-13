ANF recovers 705 kg drugs in four operations; arrests three

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 705 kg of drugs while conducting four operations and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF recovered 2.4 kg charras from a car intercepted near 'Tarnol Phatak' on G.T. Road, Rawalpindi. Two drug smugglers were also rounded up during the operation.

In another operation, ANF recovered 500 grams of heroin concealed in a laptop from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, a resident of Buner, arrested at Faisalabad Airport.

The spokesman informed that a bid to smuggle drugs to a foreign country through Gwadar was foiled and ANF recovered 510 kg charras and 21 kg Ice drug buried underground, hidden in bushes at Saji point in the Dasht area of Balochistan.

In another operation, ANF conducted a raid in Pashkan, Gwadar, and seized 155 kg charras and 16 kg heroin.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.