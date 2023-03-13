UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 705 Kg Drugs In Four Operations; Arrests Three

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ANF recovers 705 kg drugs in four operations; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 705 kg of drugs while conducting four operations and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF recovered 2.4 kg charras from a car intercepted near 'Tarnol Phatak' on G.T. Road, Rawalpindi. Two drug smugglers were also rounded up during the operation.

In another operation, ANF recovered 500 grams of heroin concealed in a laptop from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, a resident of Buner, arrested at Faisalabad Airport.

The spokesman informed that a bid to smuggle drugs to a foreign country through Gwadar was foiled and ANF recovered 510 kg charras and 21 kg Ice drug buried underground, hidden in bushes at Saji point in the Dasht area of Balochistan.

In another operation, ANF conducted a raid in Pashkan, Gwadar, and seized 155 kg charras and 16 kg heroin.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Balochistan Drugs Road Car Gwadar Rawalpindi Buner From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaig ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaign launches in Latakia in suppo ..

8 minutes ago
 Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air ..

Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air Hubs - Union

58 minutes ago
 US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for T ..

US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for Tactical Special Operations - P ..

58 minutes ago
 PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah ..

PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah Jabeen

59 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

1 hour ago
 France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Fo ..

France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Foreign Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.