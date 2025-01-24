ANF recovers 71 kg drugs; arrests 9 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 5 operations across the country managed to recover over 71 kg drugs worth over Rs 11.4 million and arrested 9 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation, 71 kg hashish was recovered from a car intercepted near a restaurant in Pishin, Balochistan and 2 suspects were arrested.

In 2nd operation, 22.8 kg hashish and 8.4 kg opium hidden in a car near a park in Peshawar were recovered and 4 suspects were rounded up.

38.4 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad and 2 suspects were arrested.

In 4th operation, 3.4 kg hashish was recovered from a village in Kamari, Karachi.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect netted in F-10 Center, Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.