UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 7.2 Kg Heroin From Consignment Of Car Filters At BKI Airport

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

ANF recovers 7.2 kg heroin from consignment of car filters at BKI Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday recovered 7.2 kilogram heroin from a cargo consignment on Baacha Khan International (BKI) Airport.

The contraband was hidden in can filters that were packed in three cartons. The consignment was booked for transportation to Qatar by one identified as Sheraz Khan of Kohat.

ANF has registered case in relevant police station and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station Qatar Kohat From Airport

Recent Stories

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation ..

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation to advance local medical resea ..

3 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign A ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

3 minutes ago
 EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospac ..

EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop advanc ..

3 minutes ago
 CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to m ..

CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to mark World Diabetes & COPD Day ..

12 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

12 minutes ago
 TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.