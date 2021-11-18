ANF recovers 7.2 kg heroin from consignment of car filters at BKI Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday recovered 7.2 kilogram heroin from a cargo consignment on Baacha Khan International (BKI) Airport.

The contraband was hidden in can filters that were packed in three cartons. The consignment was booked for transportation to Qatar by one identified as Sheraz Khan of Kohat.

ANF has registered case in relevant police station and investigation is underway.