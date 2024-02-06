Open Menu

ANF Recovers 724 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ANF recovers 724 kg drugs in 11 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations recovered over 724 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 746 grams hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah from Islamabad Airport.

91 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Dubai from Islamabad Airport.

159 grams hashish was recovered from two passengers going to China at Karachi Airport.

500 grams Ice was recovered from a parcel at Sial Air Cargo Office, Sialkot.

295 kg opium and 7 kg hashish were recovered from Nokundi Chagai area.

97 kg hashish was recovered from Orakzai area while 120 kg hashish and 72 kg opium were recovered from Basharat Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested during the operation.

65 kg hashish and 8 kg ice recovered from 2 suspects near Lakpas Toll Plaza Quetta.

27 kg hashish and 26 kg prohibited material were recovered near Chakri Toll Plaza, Rawalpindi.

6 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects in two different operations from M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Motorway Drugs China Dubai Sharjah Road Rawalpindi Sialkot Chagai From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

8 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

17 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

17 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

17 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

17 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

17 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

17 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

17 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

17 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

17 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan