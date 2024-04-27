ANF Recovers 74 Kg Drugs In Three Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover 74 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that 70 kg hashish was recovered from Saranan area in Pishin.
In second operation, 2.
2 kg opium, 1.5 kg hashish and 1 kg Ice were recovered from an accused rounded up near Motorway Toll Plaza Sheikhupura.
In third operation, 150 grams Ice was recovered from an accused arrested in Hayatabad Peshawar.
Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt decides to purchase six lac metric ton local wheat this year11 minutes ago
-
Environmental Pollution: Four kiln owners held11 minutes ago
-
Tharii-Ranipur section to be completed by Dec 2024: Abdul Aleem Khan12 minutes ago
-
Construction of parking plazas in Murree soon: Transport minister12 minutes ago
-
CM orders setting up integrated health system in Murree, Galiyat12 minutes ago
-
Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking12 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance geared up32 minutes ago
-
PEF confirms timely payments to partners up to February32 minutes ago
-
University of Education, Attock campus honors 356 graduates42 minutes ago
-
Training woksp on prevention of drug addiction among students held42 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 378 connections of defaulters51 minutes ago
-
Senate chairman emphasizes economic cooperation, regional connectivity for sustainable peace52 minutes ago