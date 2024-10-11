ANF recovers 75 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 75 kg drugs worth over Rs 2,5 million and arrested nine suspects including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 1200 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested from Sector, I-11/3, Islamabad.

9 kg opium and 3 kg 600 grams hashish were recovered from a vehicle rounded up near the motorway toll plaza, Islamabad.

250 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted in Korangi area in Karachi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

The spokesman said that ANF is making efforts for drug-free educational institutions.

In another operation, 19.2 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Sangjani Toll Plaza, Islamabad.

14.4 kg charras and 4.8 kg opium were recovered from a parcel sent from Afghanistan to Mardan.

5 kg heroin was recovered from a rickshaw checked in Sheikhupura and an accused was arrested during the operation. 10 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a woman rounded up near Hyderabad.

In an operation, 5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a woman and an accused going on a bike, arrested near a hotel in Hyderabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Anti-Drug Act and further investigations are under process.