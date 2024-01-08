Open Menu

ANF Recovers 75 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ANF recovers 75 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 75 kg of drugs in six operations and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 700 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a passenger's trolley bag at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The accused was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-601.

60 kg hashish and 2.5 kg Ice were recovered from the Shahdara Lahore area and an accused was arrested during the operation.

A total of 10 kg of hashish was recovered in two separate operations near the Khar border in the Bajaur area.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a motorcycle rider in Peshawar and an accused was arrested.

500 ecstasy tablets were recovered from an accused in Peshawar Mor Rawalpindi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Drugs Rawalpindi Doha Border From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

2 minutes ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

28 minutes ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

41 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

48 minutes ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 days ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan