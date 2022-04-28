UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 750 Liters Chemical Used To Produce Heroin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 08:23 PM

ANF recovers 750 liters chemical used to produce heroin

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan on Thursday conducted a raid and recovered 750 liters chemical used in production of heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan on Thursday conducted a raid and recovered 750 liters chemical used in production of heroin.

According to an ANF spokesman, the ANF in a raid conducted in Chaghi, an area of Balochistan managed to recover over 750 liters chemical used in production of heroin.

The ANF also recovered 1200 kg material used to produce opium and 750 kg poppy seeds, he told.

A case has been registered while further investigation is in process, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan

Recent Stories

Germany's Wintershall Dea Loses $1.58Bln Amid Conf ..

Germany's Wintershall Dea Loses $1.58Bln Amid Conflict in Ukraine - Financial Re ..

16 seconds ago
 Police officer arrested for patronizing organized ..

Police officer arrested for patronizing organized crimes, taking extortion

19 seconds ago
 PAJCCI urges waiver of EIF, E form for 6 months to ..

PAJCCI urges waiver of EIF, E form for 6 months to avoid halt in Pak-Afghan trad ..

21 seconds ago
 Scholz Praises German Parliament for Approving Hea ..

Scholz Praises German Parliament for Approving Heavy Weapons Supplies to Ukraine

23 seconds ago
 Prosecution deptt to spend 2bln on construction of ..

Prosecution deptt to spend 2bln on construction of hostels

28 minutes ago
 Biden to Ask US Congress for $33Bln in Supplementa ..

Biden to Ask US Congress for $33Bln in Supplemental Funds to Support Ukraine - W ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.