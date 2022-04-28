ANF recovers 750 liters chemical used to produce heroin

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan on Thursday conducted a raid and recovered 750 liters chemical used in production of heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan on Thursday conducted a raid and recovered 750 liters chemical used in production of heroin.

According to an ANF spokesman, the ANF in a raid conducted in Chaghi, an area of Balochistan managed to recover over 750 liters chemical used in production of heroin.

The ANF also recovered 1200 kg material used to produce opium and 750 kg poppy seeds, he told.

A case has been registered while further investigation is in process, he added.