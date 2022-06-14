UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 75.400 Kg Narcotics; Arrest Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ANF recovers 75.400 kg narcotics; arrest accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation on Tuesday recovered 75.400 kg narcotics and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Peshawar Ring Road, near Shan CNG Station and recovered 75.

400 kg narcotics including 62.400 kg charras, 12 kg opium and one kg Ice from a truck.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Related Topics

Peshawar CNG Road From

Recent Stories

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan ..

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan's mango season

40 minutes ago
 PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulation ..

PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulations on healthcare service delive ..

55 minutes ago
 Government bans old buses in Karachi

Government bans old buses in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

3 hours ago
 PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats ..

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.