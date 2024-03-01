Open Menu

ANF Recovers 776 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 776 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 994 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a passenger going to Sharjah at Islamabad Airport.

20.5 kg Xanax tablets, 26 kg Rivotril, 49.8 kg William, 344 kg Tramadol tablets were recovered from Karachi and an accused was arrested.

In third operation, 216 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of five accused arrested from Faisalabad Road, Okara. 63 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel Khyber.

In fifth operation, 49 kg heroin was recovered near Western Bypass Quetta and in sixth operation, 1 kg heroin was recovered from Khanna Kasur Road area in Lahore.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

