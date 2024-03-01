ANF Recovers 776 Kg Drugs In Six Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 776 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 994 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a passenger going to Sharjah at Islamabad Airport.
20.5 kg Xanax tablets, 26 kg Rivotril, 49.8 kg William, 344 kg Tramadol tablets were recovered from Karachi and an accused was arrested.
In third operation, 216 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of five accused arrested from Faisalabad Road, Okara. 63 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel Khyber.
In fifth operation, 49 kg heroin was recovered near Western Bypass Quetta and in sixth operation, 1 kg heroin was recovered from Khanna Kasur Road area in Lahore.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown:four arrested,300 kites recovered9 minutes ago
-
Deputy chairman Senate directs NDMA, PDMA Balochistan to expedite relief efforts in Gwadar9 minutes ago
-
KPCSW launches findings of gender analysis health, education sectors9 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road accident9 minutes ago
-
Gandapur elected as KP CM9 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly13 minutes ago
-
ICT nab 14 drug peddlers; huge cache of narcotics seized19 minutes ago
-
Zakura, Tengpora massacres part of ongoing genocidal drive in IIOJK: APHC19 minutes ago
-
Rain delayed KP assembly proceedings, election of CM19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian brothers: Aneeq25 minutes ago
-
GBDMA hands over 590 oxygen cylinders to health department GB29 minutes ago
-
Alarming surge in Indian brutalities: 857 Kashmiris martyred since 05 August 2019 in IIOJK29 minutes ago