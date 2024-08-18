ANF recovers 78 kg drugs in eight operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 78 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 2.8 kg ice was recovered from two passengers going to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.

40.8 kg hashish and 2.4 kg opium were recovered in two different operations conducted near M-1 Islamabad while two accused were rounded up.

14.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects netted near Shahrah Wali, Karachi and 8.

4 kg hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist intercepted in Sato Katla village near Lahore.

Six kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from an accused held in Sector G-15, Islamabad.

2.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Sialkot.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all arrested accused and further investigations are under process.