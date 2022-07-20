ANF recovers 79 kg charras, 35 kg opium; arrests two accused

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and ANF Intelligence on Wednesday conducted operations in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar and managed to recover over 79 kg charras, 35 kg opium, 72 heroin filled capsules besides netting two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and ANF Intelligence on Wednesday conducted operations in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar and managed to recover over 79 kg charras, 35 kg opium, 72 heroin filled capsules besides netting two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid at an office of a courier company and foiled an attempt to smuggle Ice to Saudi Arabia. ANF recovered three Ice 'absorbed' clothes which were booked by Iftikhar resident of Karachi.

In another raid, ANF recovered over 79 kg charras and 35 kg opium from a Honda City car near Sheikhupura Interchange area.

An accused namely Sefatullah resident of Peshawar was sent behind the bars.

In third operation, conducted at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 72 heroin filled capsules from the possession of a passenger and arrested Imran Khan resident of Kohistan.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.