UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 79 Kg Charras, 35 Kg Opium; Arrests Two Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2022 | 07:36 PM

ANF recovers 79 kg charras, 35 kg opium; arrests two accused

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and ANF Intelligence on Wednesday conducted operations in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar and managed to recover over 79 kg charras, 35 kg opium, 72 heroin filled capsules besides netting two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and ANF Intelligence on Wednesday conducted operations in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar and managed to recover over 79 kg charras, 35 kg opium, 72 heroin filled capsules besides netting two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid at an office of a courier company and foiled an attempt to smuggle Ice to Saudi Arabia. ANF recovered three Ice 'absorbed' clothes which were booked by Iftikhar resident of Karachi.

In another raid, ANF recovered over 79 kg charras and 35 kg opium from a Honda City car near Sheikhupura Interchange area.

An accused namely Sefatullah resident of Peshawar was sent behind the bars.

In third operation, conducted at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 72 heroin filled capsules from the possession of a passenger and arrested Imran Khan resident of Kohistan.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Imran Khan Peshawar Company Car Honda Saudi Arabia Sheikhupura Kohistan From Airport

Recent Stories

Two held; arms, drugs recovered

Two held; arms, drugs recovered

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority plants 2000 sapli ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority plants 2000 saplings

2 minutes ago
 Imran accuses Zardari of offering Rs 500m to PTI M ..

Imran accuses Zardari of offering Rs 500m to PTI MPAs ahead of Punjab CM’s ele ..

13 minutes ago
 Miftah agreed to bring furniture retailers under f ..

Miftah agreed to bring furniture retailers under fix tax regime

2 minutes ago
 Combating plastic pollution needs implementation o ..

Combating plastic pollution needs implementation of laws; alternative jobs to bu ..

22 minutes ago
 KP Traditional Games ends in Dir Upper

KP Traditional Games ends in Dir Upper

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.