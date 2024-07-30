ANF Recovers 8 Kg Drugs In 6 Operations
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 6 operations managed to recover 8 kg drugs and arrested 7 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that 84 ice and 99 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of two passengers going to Jeddah and Sharjah at Peshawar Airport.
3.
2 kg ice was recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Lahore Airport.
547 grams ice was recovered from another Jeddah-bound passenger at Karachi Airport.
3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted in Muzaffargarh.
1.4 kg ice was recovered from two suspects rounded up near Chungi No 26, Islamabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
