ANF recovers 81 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 81 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 35 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from UK at GPO Multan.

175 kg crystal heroin was recovered from Sabi Road Quetta area while 3 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Hassanabad Attock.

In the fourth operation, 2 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Eastern Bypass Quetta.1 kg Ice was recovered from an accused near Lakpas Toll Plaza Mustang.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.