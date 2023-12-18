Open Menu

ANF Recovers 81 Kg Drugs In Six Operations; Arrests 11 Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 81 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 44 grams weed was recovered from two parcels sent from the UK at the courier office in Rawalpindi.

30 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near M-1 Motorway Islamabad while four suspects were arrested.

20.

4 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Kakpul Islamabad while an accused was arrested.

17 kg hashish was recovered from Tera Zakhakhel Khyber while 8.4 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle in Chishtiabad, Islamabad and four accused including a woman were rounded up.

4.8 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near GT Road Peshawar and two suspects were arrested.

Cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered and further investigations are under process.

