ANF recovers 82 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations in different areas of the country managed to recover 82 kg of drugs and arrested six accused during the last 24 hours, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, 810 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a passenger's trolley bag at Islamabad International Airport. The accused, a resident of Bahawalpur, was going to Qatar by flight number QR-633.

In another operation, 13.2 kg of hashish was recovered from the fuel tank of the vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. During the operation, an accused resident of Nowshera was arrested.

In two operations, three suspects including a woman travelling in two passenger vans were arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

A total of 4.8 kg of opium was recovered from their possession.

In the fifth operation, 1.6 kg heroin and 650 grams of Ice drug were recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Karachi.

The drugs concealed in auto parts were being smuggled to Bahrain.

Over 1.1 kg of Ice was recovered from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger, resident of Sheikhupura, going on flight number QR-617, at Multan International Airport.

In two other operations conducted in deserted areas of Chagai, a total of 60 kg of opium concealed for smuggling was recovered.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigation was underway, he added.