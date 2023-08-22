Open Menu

ANF Recovers 82 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 06:46 PM

ANF recovers 82 kg drugs in eight operations

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations in different areas of the country managed to recover 82 kg of drugs and arrested six accused during the last 24 hours, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations in different areas of the country managed to recover 82 kg of drugs and arrested six accused during the last 24 hours, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, 810 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a passenger's trolley bag at Islamabad International Airport. The accused, a resident of Bahawalpur, was going to Qatar by flight number QR-633.

In another operation, 13.2 kg of hashish was recovered from the fuel tank of the vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. During the operation, an accused resident of Nowshera was arrested.

In two operations, three suspects including a woman travelling in two passenger vans were arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

A total of 4.8 kg of opium was recovered from their possession.

In the fifth operation, 1.6 kg heroin and 650 grams of Ice drug were recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Karachi.

The drugs concealed in auto parts were being smuggled to Bahrain.

Over 1.1 kg of Ice was recovered from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger, resident of Sheikhupura, going on flight number QR-617, at Multan International Airport.

In two other operations conducted in deserted areas of Chagai, a total of 60 kg of opium concealed for smuggling was recovered.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigation was underway, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Islamabad Motorway Drugs Vehicle Qatar Bahawalpur Bahrain Sheikhupura Nowshera Tank Chagai Women From Airport

Recent Stories

CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms an ..

CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms and hunting rifles at ADIHEX 202 ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killin ..

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killing of a civilian at LoC

1 minute ago
 China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz prays for success of chairlift rescue oper ..

Shehbaz prays for success of chairlift rescue operation

2 minutes ago
 Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

13 minutes ago
 CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

13 minutes ago
Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

13 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

16 minutes ago
 EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliograph ..

EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliographic data in UAE’s publishing ..

23 minutes ago
 Two abducted in separate incidents

Two abducted in separate incidents

16 minutes ago
 Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express ..

Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express solidarity with Christian com ..

16 minutes ago
 Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan div ..

Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan division

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan