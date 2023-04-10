ANF recovers 820 kg opium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence Department and Frontier Corps have recovered 820 kg of opium during a joint operation conducted in the difficult mountainous area of Mashkel, nearly 530 km from Quetta, Balochistan, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

The recovered drugs were stored at a secret place, 'Gorbander Nulla' in the mountainous area. During the operation, the drug traffickers managed to escape from the spot by taking advantage of the hilly terrain during an exchange of fire with the ANF and FC for about half an hour, he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigation is under process. He informed that the operation conducted by ANF against drug trafficking was the biggest during this year.

The spokesman further informed that about 3700 kg of seized opium recovered in different operations was burnt on the spot due to the difficulties in transporting the drug from the hilly areas and the absence of required resources with the department.