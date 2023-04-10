Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 820 Kg Opium

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ANF recovers 820 kg opium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence Department and Frontier Corps have recovered 820 kg of opium during a joint operation conducted in the difficult mountainous area of Mashkel, nearly 530 km from Quetta, Balochistan, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

The recovered drugs were stored at a secret place, 'Gorbander Nulla' in the mountainous area. During the operation, the drug traffickers managed to escape from the spot by taking advantage of the hilly terrain during an exchange of fire with the ANF and FC for about half an hour, he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigation is under process. He informed that the operation conducted by ANF against drug trafficking was the biggest during this year.

The spokesman further informed that about 3700 kg of seized opium recovered in different operations was burnt on the spot due to the difficulties in transporting the drug from the hilly areas and the absence of required resources with the department.

Related Topics

Fire Balochistan Quetta Exchange Drugs Mashkel From

Recent Stories

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

21 minutes ago
 Empower commences operation of its advanced distri ..

Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant in Dubailand

21 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.