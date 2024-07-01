Open Menu

ANF Recovers 833 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ANF recovers 833 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven raids across the country managed to recover 833 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 748 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Bacha Khan International Airport.

400 grams ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from a cargo office in Rawalpindi.

460 kg opium was recovered from Mashakhil and 319 kg opium was recovered from an area near Pishin Road Quetta.

In an operation, 41 kg ice was recovered from a container in Karachi.

7 kg hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist rounded up near the railway gate in Hyderabad.

In 7th operation, 4.8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Sambrial in Sialkot.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under process.

