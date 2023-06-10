UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 833 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ANF recovers 833 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six operations conducted across the country managed to recover over 833 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Punjab and recovered 180 kg charras concealed in secret cavities of an onion-loaded truck intercepted near Dera Ghazi Khan. ANF also arrested two accused residents of Pishin.

In another operation near Wazirabad Road, 500 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of two accused resident of Sialkot.

In third operation, a raid was conducted on Indus Chowk near Gadap Town, 51 kg charras concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle was recovered.

Charras was being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi while an accused resident of Quetta was netted during the operation.

In fourth operation conducted in a deserted mountainous area of Pishin, 371 kg heroin and 221 kg morphine stored there to smuggle abroad were recovered.

In fifth operation on Airport Road Quetta, 10 kg charras was recovered from a Rickshaw while an accused resident of Kalat was nabbed.

In sixth operation conducted in Bonastan area in Panjgur, 15 kg charras concealed in bushes were recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

