UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 840grams Heroin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:41 PM

ANF recovers 840grams heroin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted an operation at the Islamabad International Airport and recovered 840 grams of heroin.

According to the ANF spokesperson at Rawalpindi Headquarters, 840 grams of heroin was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger named Motahar Shah, who was a resident of Charsadda.

The accused was going to Saudi Arabia via flight number KU-206.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Saudi Arabia Charsadda From Airport

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

14 minutes ago
 5 dead in Malawi due to Tropical Cyclone Gombe imp ..

5 dead in Malawi due to Tropical Cyclone Gombe impact

2 minutes ago
 Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated ..

Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely

2 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan records seven COVID-19 deaths last week ..

Kyrgyzstan records seven COVID-19 deaths last week

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 15,540 new COVID-19 community ..

New Zealand reports 15,540 new COVID-19 community cases

2 minutes ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores

Women's Cricket World Cup scores

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>