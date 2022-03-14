ANF recovers 840grams heroin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted an operation at the Islamabad International Airport and recovered 840 grams of heroin.

According to the ANF spokesperson at Rawalpindi Headquarters, 840 grams of heroin was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger named Motahar Shah, who was a resident of Charsadda.

The accused was going to Saudi Arabia via flight number KU-206.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.