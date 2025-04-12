Open Menu

ANF Recovers 85 Kg Drugs Amounting To Rs 30 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ANF recovers 85 kg drugs amounting to Rs 30 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting six operations across the country, recovered as many as 85 kg drugs worth more than Rs 30 million and arrested two suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that around 54 kilograms of Ice were recovered from an abandoned vehicle in the Pasni area of Gawadar.

In another action, 13 kg of opium was recovered from a parcel being sent to Canada from a courier service office in Rawalpindi, while 620 grams of opium was recovered from a parcel being sent to the Okara through a courier service in Peshawar.

As many as 14.4 kg of hashish was recovered from hidden parts of a vehicle in Mansehra from a lady smuggler.

In another operation, ANF recovered 1,480 kilograms of hashish from a suspect at GT Road, Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

