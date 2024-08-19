ANF Recovers 85 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 85 kg drugs worth Rs 25 million and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 1 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Qatar at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
In second operation, 250 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Faisalabad Airport.
In third operation, 189 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain from Lahore Airport.
40 kg hashish and 14.4 kg ice were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near RCD Road Lasbela and an accused was arrested during the operation.
9.6 kg hashish was recovered from a woman arrested near M-1 Islamabad.
7.2 kg hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist rounded up on GT Road, Attock.
In two operations conducted in Torkham, 7.4 kg hashish and 900 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused.
3 kg heroin was recovered from 3 drug pushers arrested near UET Gate-3 in Lahore.
In 10th operation, 1 kg ice was recovered from an accused netted near Sher Shah Toll Plaza.
In 11th operation, 300 grams ice was recovered from a woman arrested near Daska, Sialkot Road.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
