ANF Recovers 874 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations recovered over 874 kg narcotics, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He said, ANF foiling an attempt to smuggle drugs managed to recover over 700 kg charras from 'Jiwani' Balochistan area.

In a joint operation, ANF and FC conducted a raid in Balochistan General area and recovered 110 kg Ice, 20 kg opium and four kg charras.

ANF and FC in another operation conducted in Khyber area recovered 23.5 kg charras.

The spokesman informed that ANF recovered 16.

5 kg Ice drug 'absorbed' in curtains being sent to Birmingham through Rawalpindi International Mail Office.

In another operation, 66 grams weed was recovered from a parcel received here at Rawalpindi International Mail Office from Birmingham.

ANF also recovered 10 intoxicated tablets and 58 grams Ice drug from an accused netted from Rawalpindi Murree Road area.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.

