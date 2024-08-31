ANF Recovers 90 Kg Drugs In Different Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine different operations across the country managed to recover 90 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that 1.9 kg hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Lahore Airport.
400 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to England at the courier office in Peshawar.
48 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects arrested near GT Road Sheikhupura while 25 kg hashish was recovered from Panjgur area.
8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused net in Okara and 2 kg heroin and 2 kg opium were recovered from Hub area.
In 7th operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects nabbed on GT Road Islamabad.
In 8th operation, 1.5 kg hashish was recovered from 3 suspects arrested near Sohrab Goth Karachi.
100 grams ice and 200 intoxicated tablets were recovered from two suspects held near a university in Peshawar.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the arrested accused and investigations are under process.
