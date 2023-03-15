ANF recovers 9000 intoxicated tablets; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations in different areas of the country managed to recover 9000 intoxicated tablets, eight charras-filled capsules, and 278 grams of Ice drug and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that ANF in an operation conducted a raid near Zero Line, Torkham border area and recovered 9000 intoxicated tablets.

In another operation at Peshawar International Airport, an Abu-Dhabi-bound passenger resident of Waziristan going on flight no PK-217 was rounded up with eight charras-filled capsules.

The spokesman informed that in the third operation near Karachi Main Super Highway area, 250 grams of Ice drug was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Karachi.

28 grams of Ice drug was also recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at a private courier office in Karachi.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.