Open Menu

ANF Recovers 91 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANF recovers 91 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 91 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 1.796 kg Ice drug was recovered from passenger's shoes and bag at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused was leaving for Saudi Arabia by flight number PF-718.

In a raid at a courier office in Rawalpindi, ANF recovered 76 grams weed from a parcel sent from the UK.

48 kg hashish was recovered from a truck near RCD Road Winder while an accused was arrested during the operation.

In an operation, 25 kg heroin was recovered near Kuchlak Bypass Quetta while 17 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel area of Khyber.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations under process.

Related Topics

Quetta Drugs Road Rawalpindi United Kingdom Saudi Arabia From Airport

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

3 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

3 hours ago
 PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

15 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

15 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

15 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

15 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan