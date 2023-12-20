ANF recovers 91 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 91 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 1.796 kg Ice drug was recovered from passenger's shoes and bag at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused was leaving for Saudi Arabia by flight number PF-718.

In a raid at a courier office in Rawalpindi, ANF recovered 76 grams weed from a parcel sent from the UK.

48 kg hashish was recovered from a truck near RCD Road Winder while an accused was arrested during the operation.

In an operation, 25 kg heroin was recovered near Kuchlak Bypass Quetta while 17 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel area of Khyber.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations under process.