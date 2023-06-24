Open Menu

ANF Recovers 94 Kg Drugs; Arrests 11 Accused Including Two Women

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 94 kg of drugs and arrested 11 accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, ANF recovered 4.5 kg heroin concealed in a motorcycle. ANF also arrested an accused resident of Sargodha.

In another operation near Hafizabad Road, Gujaranwala, 9.6 kg opium and 24.4 kg charras were recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler, resident of Gujaranwala.

In third operation conducted near M-2, Saleem Interchange, 18 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of four drug pushers including two women, residents of Rawalpindi.

The spokesman further informed that in an operation at DHL Office in Kot Lakhpat Lahore, 830 grams heroin concealed in dress T-shirts was recovered from a parcel being sent to Doha.

In fifth operation conducted near Al-Asif Square Karachi, 14.

6 kg opium and four kg charras were recovered from a vehicle while an accused resident of Naseerabad was rounded up.

ANF also seized four kg Ice drug from a motorcycle intercepted near Ayub Hotel in National Highway Hyderabad area. Two accused resident of Matiari were netted during the operation.

In seventh operation near Machni Checkpost near Torkham, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Torkham to Peshawar and recovered five kg Ice drug from a vehicle.

He informed that in eighth operation conducted near Landi Kotal area, one kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of an Afghan national.

In ninth operation near Khar area of Bajaur, 3.5 kg Ice drug was seized while in tenth operation conducted in a deserted area near Sindna Khyber, 4.8 kg charras was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

