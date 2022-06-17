UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 940 Grams Heroin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 08:37 PM

ANF recovers 940 grams heroin

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday recovered 940 grams of heroin in an operation conducted at a private courier company office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday recovered 940 grams of heroin in an operation conducted at a private courier company office.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at a private courier company office in Aabpara Market, Islamabad and recovered 940 grams heroin which was concealed in seven jackets, booked by a resident of Islamabad, Maheer Shah Lal.

The jackets were booked for Mairaj Saleem at a Britain address. A case was registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.

