ANF Recovers 950 Grams Heroin From A Parcel Booked For UK

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 09:21 PM

ANF recovers 950 grams heroin from a parcel booked for UK

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted on Friday managed to recover 950 grams heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted on Friday managed to recover 950 grams heroin.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi acting on a tip-off conducted an operation at an office of a courier company in Airport Town, Rawalpindi and recovered 950 grams heroin from a parcel booked for United Kingdom (UK).

The parcel was booked by Waqar Younas resident of Sheikhupura for Shabbir Hussain at UK address.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in progress.

