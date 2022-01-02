ANF recovers 9,558 kg drugs: organizes 167 awareness activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan in its counter-narcotics strikes across the country recovered 9,558 kg drugs, 27.784 kg prohibited chemical and arrested 222 accused during last year Besides that the force conducted 167 awareness activities to educate masses against drugs.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF seized 618 kg opium, 558 kg heroin, 137 kg Amphetamine, 35 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 7207 kg charras and 2.575 kg Xanax, Ecstasy, Alprazolam and Roche tablets during this time span.

He informed that 111 drug peddlers and smugglers were awarded sentences during this year.

The organized awareness activities including walks, games, sports competitions, speech, debate competitions, lectures, seminars and workshops were organized in different cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi through Regional Directorates of ANF Pakistan.

The purpose was to make masses especially youth aware of the hazard resulted by drug abuse, he added.

ANF KPK in a central drug burning ceremony organized in Islamabad burnt over 5,000 kg drugs.

He said, ANF Pakistan was striving hard for its absolute elimination to achieve the goal of "Drug Free Society" and "Say No To Drugs" besides vigorously executing its assigned tasks with utmost dedication and determination.

ANF had launched a nationwide "Anti Drug Awareness Campaign" across the society with special attention on the Educational Institutions.

ANF had also been playing a leading role in mass awareness and community participation program to educate the people against drug abuse, he said adding, "We are constantly putting our efforts at national and international level."/395