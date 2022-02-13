ANF recovers 9.600 kg hashish, arrests smuggler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar on Sunday conducted an intelligence based operation and recovered 9.600 kilograms of hashish and arrested the smuggler.

The ANF team on a tip off checked the alleged smuggler, identified as Ijaz ul Haq, resident of Orakzai near Garhi Qamardin Kohat bridge and recovered 9.

600 kg hashish from his possession placed in a hand bag.

The recovered narcotics was being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

Case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.