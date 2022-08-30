ANF recovers 97 capsules of heroin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered about 97 capsules of heroin from the possession of a Sharjah bound passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

According to the ANF spokesperson, 97 capsules full of heroin were recovered from the stomach of a passenger named Hamza, a resident of Peshawar.

The total weight of recovered capsules was 760 grams.

The accused was leaving for Sharjah by flight number PK-181.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.