ANF Recovers 97 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations; Arrests 10

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ANF recovers 97 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations managed to recover 97 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 2.7 kg hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Abu-Dhabi at Islamabad Airport.

23,580 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger and a facilitator at Karachi Airport.

2 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Karachi Airport.

In another operation at Karachi Airport, 868 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Thailand while 67 kg heroin was recovered from RCD Road Hub.

14 kg hashish was recovered from Torkham border area.

4 kg Ice was recovered from two women rounded up from M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

2 kg hashish and 1 kg opium were recovered from two women arrested near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad.

2 kg Ice was recovered from two suspects netted in Kuchlak Quetta.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

