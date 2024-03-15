ANF recovers 98 kg drugs in 13 operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 13 operations across the country managed to recover 98 kg drugs and arrested 16 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 9 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two passengers going to Sharjah at Peshawar Airport.

2.9 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport.

In fourth operation, 1 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Sialkot Airport.

400 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Italy at the Lahore Courier Office.

The spokesman informed that in two operations at Islamabad Airport, 116 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from two passengers going to Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

19 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Malaysia at Lahore Airport.

In 9th operation, 164 grams weed was recovered from two parcels sent to Thailand from a courier office in Rawalpindi.

40.8 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects near Motorway Chowk Peshawar.

The spokesman said that in 11th operation, 21.3 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near G.T Road Sohawa.

14 kg hashish was recovered from two women netted near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

1.2 kg opium, 2 kg heroin and 3.3 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects arrested on Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.