ANF Recovers 98 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 60 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting five operations across the country, recovered as many as 98 kg drugs worth more than Rs 60 million and arrested one suspect, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 8.750 kilograms of heroin recovered from a parcel was to be sent to a European country through Cargo from the Islamabad International Airport.

In another operation, 3.6 kg of heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for a South Asian country through a courier office in Karachi.

Similarly,60 kg of hashish and 20 kg of heroin were recovered from an abandoned area of Kutchlak Bypass Road Quetta.

As much as 4 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle near Defence Road Lahore, and the suspect was arrested on the spot.

1.492 kg of ice hidden for smuggling was recovered near Zero Line in Torkham.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

