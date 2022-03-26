UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 98 Kg Ice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Quetta and ANF Intelligence on Saturday conducted a joint operation and recovered 98 kg Ice

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Quetta and ANF Intelligence acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near 'Jabal-e-Noor', Quetta and recovered 98 kg Ice.

The accused managed to escape from the scene while leaving the car.

ANF team impounded the vehicle and started further investigation to net the accused.

