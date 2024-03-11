ANF Recovers 991 Kg Drugs In 12 Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 12 operations across the country managed to recover 991 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF official here on Monday.
He informed that 1914 intoxicated tablets and capsules were recovered from the possession of two suspects arrested at Karachi Airport.
4.8 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for UK at Lahore Airport and two accused were arrested.
4 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport.
600 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from UK at a courier office in Multan.
600 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Lahore Airport.
In another operation at Lahore Airport, 92 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger.
270 kg heroin and 238 kg morphine were recovered from Chaman area and 350 kg hashish was recovered from an area near Chaman Road Quetta.
100 kg opium was recovered from Nokundi Chagai and 21 kg hashish was recovered from South Asia Pakistan Terminal Karachi.
In 11th operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near Expresses Highway, Islamabad.
In 12th operation, 250 grams hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in Haripur.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inter colleges science, art exhibition held13 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM has zero-tolerance policy towards violence against Women: Uzma Bukhari13 minutes ago
-
DC Tharparkar directs to take action against profiteers during Ramazan14 minutes ago
-
CDA allots 157 govt residences14 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail officials tell court22 minutes ago
-
Fishermen bodies recovered24 minutes ago
-
Road mishap claims one life in Lahore34 minutes ago
-
Shah Alla Ditta caves preservation work underway43 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Education Unit launches drive against 'encroachment'44 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of health deptt; seeks details of Sehat card44 minutes ago
-
Students escape unhurt after school van catches fire in Jhelum1 hour ago
-
Sehat card services fully restored: CE1 hour ago