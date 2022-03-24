ANF recovers drugs

UrduPoint.com

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airports Security Force (ASF) on Monday recovered drugs from two passengers during search operation here at the New Islamabad International Airport

According to ANF spokesman, the ANF and ASF seized heroin from a Birmingham-bound passenger.

The accused Sibgatullah had skillfully hidden 1kg 970 grams of heroin in a packing hotpot and was on his way to Birmingham on flight EY 232.

In another operation, a large quantity of narcotic pills were recovered from a passenger named Muhammad Azam.

The accused had hidden 18,680 clonazepam tablets in a packet of Rewari.

The accused was on his way to Jeddah from flight number GF 771.

Further investigation was underway and cases have been registered against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

