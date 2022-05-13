UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 07:16 PM

ANF recovers drugs

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan and ANF Intelligence on Friday seized 480.4 kgs drugs, arrested one and impounded two vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan and ANF Intelligence on Friday seized 480.4 kgs drugs, arrested one and impounded two vehicles.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation recovered 280 kg charras from secret cavities of a Mazda truck near Ab-e-Gum area in tehsil Mach, Bolan district.

An accused namely Amanullah resident of Naseerabad was also arrested on the spot.

In another operation, ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence seized 200.4 kg charras from secret cavities of a Hino truck near Gali Dilsora area on Zob-Khanozai road in Pishin.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.

More Stories From Pakistan

