ANF recovers drugs, arrests 11

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Balochistan has recovered 1950.34 Kg drugs, 1260 Liters Acetic Anhydride Chemical & 1000 Kg Sulphur Powder, arrested 11 accused persons and seized 9 vehicles during 15 raids conducted during June 10 to June 26.

The press release issued by the ANF here on Thursday said that the seized drugs comprised 213 Kg Heroin, 1396 Kg Hashish, 100 Kgs Opium, 3.540 Kgs Methamphetamine (Ice), 210 Kgs Morphine & 27.800 Kgs Ketamine.