ANF recovers drugs from air traveller in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered one kilogram charas from an air traveller here at Faisalabad International Airport on Wednesday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered one kilogram charas from an air traveller here at Faisalabad International Airport on Wednesday.

ANF sources said the ANF team checked an air passenger Abdur Razzaq, who was going to Doha from Faisalabad International Airport and recovered one kilogram charas,which was in a sweet box he possessed.

ANF police locked the accused behind the bars and further investigation was under progress.