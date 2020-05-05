ANF recovers drugs from plot in Shireen Jinnah Colony

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Clifton Police Station on Tuesday recovered drugs concealed at a plot in Shireen Jinnah Colony area of the megalopolis.

According to the spokesman of the force, the ANF officials acting on a tip off raided a plot of accused Momin Khan s/o Ayub Khan and recovered 12.650kg of charas.

The case against absconding accused has been registered and further investigations were underway.