ANF Recovers Drugs From Plot In Shireen Jinnah Colony
Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Clifton Police Station on Tuesday recovered drugs concealed at a plot in Shireen Jinnah Colony area of the megalopolis.
According to the spokesman of the force, the ANF officials acting on a tip off raided a plot of accused Momin Khan s/o Ayub Khan and recovered 12.650kg of charas.
The case against absconding accused has been registered and further investigations were underway.