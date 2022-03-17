UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Drugs In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 02:12 PM

ANF recovers drugs in islamabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted operations in different areas of Punjab and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted operations in different areas of Punjab and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees.

According to details, about 36kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle while operating near Sargodha.

Five suspects, including three women, were taken into custody.

The second operation took place at Sial Mor Interchange Sargodha near Matela village. About 15kg of hashish was recovered from the seven accused.

All the accused have been taken into custody and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Punjab Drugs Vehicle Sargodha Women From Million

Recent Stories

Attack on bus, truck kills 21 in Niger: sources

Attack on bus, truck kills 21 in Niger: sources

36 seconds ago
 Singapore's NODX grows by 9.5 pct on year in Febru ..

Singapore's NODX grows by 9.5 pct on year in February

40 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 28,298 new COVID-19 infections, t ..

Malaysia reports 28,298 new COVID-19 infections, total deaths pass 34,000 mark

41 seconds ago
 Two killed, 92 injured after magnitude-7.4 quake s ..

Two killed, 92 injured after magnitude-7.4 quake strikes northeastern Japan

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 19,566 new COVID-19 community ..

New Zealand reports 19,566 new COVID-19 community cases

3 minutes ago
 Youth killed after car ran over him

Youth killed after car ran over him

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>