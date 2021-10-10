UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Drugs Weighing 175 Kg In Operation Conducted On Motorway

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized huge quantity of narcotics weighing up to 175.2 kg worth millions of rupees in international market during a counter narcotics operation conducted here on Motorway.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Motorway near Fateh Jang Toll Plaza and seized drugs, 111.6 kg Charras and 63.6 kg Opium from a Honda Civic car.

ANF team also arrested an accused namely Arshad Ali resident of Sheikhupura.

A case has been registered against the accused at respective ANF police station and further investigation is underway.

