ANF recovers five kg heroin; arrests 3 accused including woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence on Tuesday conducted an operation and managed to recover five kilograms heroin besides netting three accused including a woman.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid near bus stand at Chungi No. 26 Islamabad and arrested Hunain Khaliq, Husnain Khaliq and a woman namely Gulshan Bibi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.