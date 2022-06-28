UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Five Kg Heroin; Arrests 3 Accused Including Woman

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence on Tuesday conducted an operation and managed to recover five kilograms heroin besides netting three accused including a woman.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid near bus stand at Chungi No. 26 Islamabad and arrested Hunain Khaliq, Husnain Khaliq and a woman namely Gulshan Bibi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

