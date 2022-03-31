ANF recovers hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Frontier Constabulary in joint search operation recovered eight kilograms hashish from a car at Takhta Baig check post in District Khyber.

The recovery was made from secret compartments of a car bearing registration number LOV.

7656. The smuggler identified as Wahid Khan of District Khyber was also arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the arrested smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.